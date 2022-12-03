Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 30,782 shares.The stock last traded at $66.71 and had previously closed at $64.28.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $508.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.01.
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
