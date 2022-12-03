Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 30,782 shares.The stock last traded at $66.71 and had previously closed at $64.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $508.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Seneca Foods by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.