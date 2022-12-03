Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) Shares Down 4.8%

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 22,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 89,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Semantix from $10.00 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Semantix Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84.

Semantix Company Profile

Semantix, Inc provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health.

Featured Articles

