SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) versus Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Head to Head Contrast

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) and Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and Nuvectis Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -276.86% -146.44% Nuvectis Pharma N/A -165.42% -92.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and Nuvectis Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nuvectis Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.17%. Nuvectis Pharma has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.63%. Given Nuvectis Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvectis Pharma is more favorable than SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

14.6% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Nuvectis Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and Nuvectis Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group $7.60 million 7.22 -$20.70 million ($2.22) -1.20 Nuvectis Pharma N/A N/A -$12.89 million N/A N/A

Nuvectis Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Summary

Nuvectis Pharma beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

(Get Rating)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer. The company also develops nelipepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapy that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of early-stage breast cancer. It has a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nuvectis Pharma

(Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.