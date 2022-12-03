Seele-N Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $65.37 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $65.37 million and approximately $560,765.98 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00287314 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $586,723.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

