Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and $8,583.34 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00127155 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00224846 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00048220 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060493 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00509349 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,494.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

