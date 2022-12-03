Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives $64.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several brokerages have commented on SCOTF. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Scout24 from €69.00 ($71.13) to €64.00 ($65.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Scout24 from €73.00 ($75.26) to €75.00 ($77.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale raised Scout24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Scout24 from €62.00 ($63.92) to €64.00 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Scout24 from €57.00 ($58.76) to €49.00 ($50.52) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Scout24 Price Performance

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. Scout24 has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

