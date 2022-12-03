Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Trading 2.1% Higher

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.20 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29). Approximately 1,530,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,870,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £313.46 million and a PE ratio of 358.53.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in south east Nigeria.

