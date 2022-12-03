Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) & iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Financial Review

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF – Get Rating) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and Sarepta Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.11 million ($0.40) -0.45 Sarepta Therapeutics $701.89 million 15.79 -$418.78 million ($8.21) -15.38

iCo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarepta Therapeutics. Sarepta Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sarepta Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings for iCo Therapeutics and Sarepta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $143.91, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Sarepta Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sarepta Therapeutics is more favorable than iCo Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and Sarepta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -288.85% Sarepta Therapeutics -81.76% -97.37% -23.18%

Risk & Volatility

iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About iCo Therapeutics

Satellos Bioscience, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics. It operates through a proprietary technology platform, MyoReGenX™ and Leveraging MyoReGenX™, which identify stem cell based regeneration deficits in muscle diseases and develop therapeutic solutions. The company was founded by Frank Gleeson and Michael Rudnicki in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping. The company is also developing AMONDYS 45, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the dystrophin gene; SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA; SRP-9001, a DMD micro-dystrophin gene therapy program; and SRP-9003, a limb-girdle muscular dystrophies gene therapy program. It has collaboration agreements with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd; Nationwide Children's Hospital; Lysogene; Duke University; Genethon; and StrideBio. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

