Saputo Inc. (SAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.
Saputo Price Performance
Saputo stock opened at C$33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.44. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.57.
Insider Transactions at Saputo
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Articles
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.