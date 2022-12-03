Saputo Inc. (SAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

Saputo Price Performance

Saputo stock opened at C$33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.44. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.57.

Insider Transactions at Saputo

About Saputo

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at C$579,044.26. In related news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total transaction of C$2,125,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

