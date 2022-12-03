Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $636.00 million-$638.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.87 million. Samsara also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.06)-$(0.05) EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of -11.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Samsara

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,993,898.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,386. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth $13,394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Samsara by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 300,365 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.