Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.44.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

Salesforce stock opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 512.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $270.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.