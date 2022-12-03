Sage Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,070 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.86 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

