Sage Investment Advisers LLC Sells 100 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 2.5% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $365.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

