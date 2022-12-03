Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUP. Scotiabank set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Rupert Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

Rupert Resources stock opened at C$4.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$929.79 million and a P/E ratio of -101.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.33.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources ( CVE:RUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Rupert Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

