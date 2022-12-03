RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $17,003.98 on Major Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $17,003.98 or 1.00200975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $57.90 million and approximately $22,997.67 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,969.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00452238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022375 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00115309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.06 or 0.00860691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00656976 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00246962 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,405 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,404.95737629 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 17,020.97705511 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,071.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

