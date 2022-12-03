Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:RVT opened at $15.13 on Friday. Royce Value Trust has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
