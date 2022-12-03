Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RVT opened at $15.13 on Friday. Royce Value Trust has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

