Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Royce Global Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 309.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:RGT opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. Royce Global Value Trust has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $17.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:RGT Get Rating ) by 1,398.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

