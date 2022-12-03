Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Royce Global Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 309.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RGT opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. Royce Global Value Trust has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $17.63.
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
