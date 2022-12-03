Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.30.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.64 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $16,895,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.