Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AerSale in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on AerSale to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of ASLE opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $834.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $65,893,285.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,179,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AerSale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale during the first quarter valued at $170,000.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

