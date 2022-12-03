Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,600 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.44) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($80.15) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.17) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($71.66) to GBX 5,900 ($70.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($69.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,303.85 ($63.45).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO opened at GBX 5,584 ($66.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £90.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($75.88). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,027.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,044.71.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

