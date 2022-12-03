Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.51% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $79,311,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,675,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 570,729 shares during the period. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the second quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,450,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 382,818 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 96,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $10.33 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

