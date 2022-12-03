Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 3,109 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 116,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 156,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 71,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $94.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

