Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.28 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.38 ($0.09). 387,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 359,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.63 ($0.09).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

Get Roquefort Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roquefort Therapeutics

In related news, insider Dr Darrin Disley bought 515,913 shares of Roquefort Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £41,273.04 ($49,375.57).

About Roquefort Therapeutics

Roquefort Therapeutics plc operates as a biotechnology research company. The company engages in the research and development of drugs targeting Midkine, a circulating growth factor protein and pro-inflammatory mediator for the treatment of cancer. Roquefort Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roquefort Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roquefort Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.