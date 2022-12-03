Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $35.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 57.91.

Shares of RIVN opened at 31.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 123.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is 32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

