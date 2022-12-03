Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $171.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riverview Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Larry Hoff acquired 8,800 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 835,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 146,932 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,222 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 385,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 382,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

