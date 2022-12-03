Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $171.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.80.
Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Riverview Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 835,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 146,932 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,222 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 385,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 382,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.