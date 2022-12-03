Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,480,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 11,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Macquarie cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,935.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of RIO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.82. 3,632,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

