RFG Advisory LLC Sells 5,926 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 377.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 368.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $16,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $16,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares worth $90,804,389. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

