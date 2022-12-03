RFG Advisory LLC Has $737,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,218,000 after buying an additional 3,465,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

