RFG Advisory LLC Has $594,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $590,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 101.4% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 430.4% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $144.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $270.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 512.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.