RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,060.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $46.57 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67.

