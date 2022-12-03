RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,234 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $105.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.