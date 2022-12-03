RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 6,964 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,964 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,286,000 after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

DHI opened at $86.33 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

