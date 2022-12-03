RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 316,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.12. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

