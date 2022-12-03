RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 7,276 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 73,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $19.58 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $21.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57.

