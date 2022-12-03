Reviewing NU (NYSE:NU) & Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NU shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NU and Upstart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $1.70 billion 12.11 -$164.99 million N/A N/A Upstart $848.59 million 1.80 $135.44 million ($0.10) -186.70

Profitability

Upstart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NU.

This table compares NU and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU N/A N/A N/A Upstart 0.55% 0.68% 0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NU and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 3 2 11 0 2.50 Upstart 7 4 2 0 1.62

NU currently has a consensus price target of $10.03, suggesting a potential upside of 124.92%. Upstart has a consensus price target of $58.36, suggesting a potential upside of 212.57%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than NU.

Summary

Upstart beats NU on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

