Reviewing Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) & Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) and Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Camden National pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Camden National and Virginia National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 1 0 0 2.00 Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Camden National presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.14%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Virginia National Bankshares.

Camden National has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden National and Virginia National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $198.22 million 3.17 $69.01 million $4.23 10.21 Virginia National Bankshares $58.74 million 3.17 $10.07 million $4.04 8.66

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Virginia National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and Virginia National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 30.39% 13.22% 1.15% Virginia National Bankshares 31.97% 14.79% 1.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Camden National beats Virginia National Bankshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. It also offers non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the U.S. small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 57 branches within Maine; one residential mortgage lending office in Braintree, Massachusetts; two locations in New Hampshire, including a branch in Portsmouth and a commercial loan production office in Manchester; and an online residential mortgage and small commercial digital loan platform, as well as 66 ATMs. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. The VNB Trust and Estate Services segment consists of corporate trustee services, trust and estate administration, IRA administration and custody services, and in-house investment management services. The Sturman Wealth Advisors segment offers wealth and investment advisory services. The Masonry Capital segment refers to the investment management services for separately managed accounts and a private investment fund. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

