Revain Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 40.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Revain has a market capitalization of $47.70 million and approximately $588,066.94 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Revain has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,045.93 or 0.06170471 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00504868 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,154.30 or 0.30442383 BTC.
About Revain
Revain is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Revain
