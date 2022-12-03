Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,262,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,446 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $16,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,852,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 305.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 366,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 97.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 234,200 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 156.6% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 213,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 196,327 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,373.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

