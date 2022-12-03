Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the October 31st total of 235,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 557.0 days.

Repsol Price Performance

OTCMKTS REPYF remained flat at $15.16 on Friday. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

Get Repsol alerts:

About Repsol

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.