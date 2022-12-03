Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Head to Head Survey

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Repay alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay 1.40% 7.29% 4.07% Zillow Group -3.01% -3.16% -1.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $219.26 million 3.65 -$50.08 million ($0.01) -882.12 Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.11 -$527.78 million ($1.16) -32.92

This table compares Repay and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Repay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zillow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Repay has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Repay and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50 Zillow Group 3 13 6 0 2.14

Repay currently has a consensus price target of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 23.44%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.83%. Given Repay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Summary

Repay beats Zillow Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. In addition, the company provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.