Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $374.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.43 and its 200 day moving average is $324.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

