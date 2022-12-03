Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 82 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 161.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $144.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $96.83 and a one year high of $148.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

