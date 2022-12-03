Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 60.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.0 %

WFC opened at $45.94 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

