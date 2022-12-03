Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

HDV stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.97. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

