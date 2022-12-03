Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.
Shares of ACN opened at $300.13 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $189.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.96.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.
