Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Amgen by 6.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $285.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.84 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

