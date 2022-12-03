Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $374.00 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

