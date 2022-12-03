Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,746 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,644 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,275.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 375,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 347,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 343,093 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $54.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

