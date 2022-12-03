Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

