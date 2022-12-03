Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,052 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,257.7% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 349,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,146,000 after acquiring an additional 323,344 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $10,538,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

